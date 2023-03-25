FY2027 EPS Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for BELLUS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday.

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $954.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.14. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 648,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

(Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.