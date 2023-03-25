FY2027 EPS Estimates for BELLUS Health Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2027 EPS estimates for BELLUS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.13. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BLU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 648,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BELLUS Health by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.