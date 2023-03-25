FY2023 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Boosted by Analyst

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Campbell Soup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of CPB opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

