Brokers Offer Predictions for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BLDP opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
