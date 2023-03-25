NIKE, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

NKE stock opened at $120.71 on Thursday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $212,851,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

