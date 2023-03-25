FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 0.2 %

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $781.58 million, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.14. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.85%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

