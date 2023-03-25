BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $210.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $272.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.81% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.92.
BioNTech Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
