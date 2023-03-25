Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Flora Growth Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLGC)

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Flora Growth in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Flora Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLGC. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Flora Growth from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Flora Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flora Growth by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

