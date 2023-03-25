Morgan Stanley Lowers Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $10.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,285,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth about $21,521,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after buying an additional 1,636,087 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

