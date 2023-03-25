Darden Restaurants Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,582 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average volume of 1,616 call options.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.12. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $154.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.19%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

