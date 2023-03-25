Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $274,181,000 after acquiring an additional 308,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 261,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 574.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

