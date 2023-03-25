Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CPE opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.70. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.44% and a return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.