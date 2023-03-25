Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HSBC

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.47.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 1.7 %

CCU opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.