Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90).

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

