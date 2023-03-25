Head-To-Head Review: Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Insulet has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $1.31 billion 16.52 $4.60 million $0.06 5,169.50 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Insulet and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 5 6 0 2.55 Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $317.82, indicating a potential upside of 2.47%. Given Insulet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.35% 20.55% 4.24% Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Insulet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insulet beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

