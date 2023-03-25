Reviewing Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saratoga Investment 16.18% 8.40% 2.97% Dundee N/A -9.53% -6.81%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saratoga Investment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Saratoga Investment and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus target price of $27.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Saratoga Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than Dundee.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saratoga Investment and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saratoga Investment $70.74 million 4.08 $45.74 million $1.17 20.76 Dundee $14.72 million 5.15 -$74.22 million ($0.25) -3.55

Saratoga Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saratoga Investment beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saratoga Investment

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.