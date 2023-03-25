Reviewing Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) & True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart for Life and True Drinks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.65 -$7.77 million N/A N/A True Drinks $1.95 million 229.76 -$3.88 million $0.01 9.01

True Drinks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart for Life.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78% True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Smart for Life and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Smart for Life and True Drinks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart for Life currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,233.33%. Given Smart for Life’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than True Drinks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smart for Life beats True Drinks on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

