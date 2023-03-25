Comparing Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Adeia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $33.82 billion 1.01 -$7.37 billion ($2.62) -5.34 Adeia $438.93 million 1.93 -$295.88 million ($2.88) -2.80

Adeia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adeia has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Warner Bros. Discovery and Adeia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 5 14 0 2.65 Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus price target of $22.31, suggesting a potential upside of 59.35%. Adeia has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.34%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and Adeia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery -21.80% 3.97% 1.46% Adeia -36.72% 21.33% 10.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adeia beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies. The company was founded April 8, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

