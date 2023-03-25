Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target at $22.22

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.22.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,403 shares of company stock valued at $220,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of DCPH opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.72. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
Read More
