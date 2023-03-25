Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target at $22.22

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,403 shares of company stock valued at $220,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH opened at $14.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.72. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

