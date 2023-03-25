Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $108.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Clearfield by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $687.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $134.90.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Clearfield will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

