MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.97.

MOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on MorphoSys from €16.00 ($17.20) to €12.00 ($12.90) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,056,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a market cap of $539.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.08. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.91.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

