Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,617 over the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

