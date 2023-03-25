Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLB. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

DLB opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,534 shares of company stock worth $12,447,617. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after buying an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,021,000 after buying an additional 2,183,842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,490,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,146,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after buying an additional 139,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Further Reading

