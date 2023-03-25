FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $8.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance
Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Read More
