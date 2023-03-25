Brokers Issue Forecasts for Akumin Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.
Akumin Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ AKU opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.31. Akumin has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.31.
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
