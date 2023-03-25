Brokers Issue Forecasts for Akumin Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson anticipates that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.31. Akumin has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akumin by 1,798.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Akumin by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akumin by 365.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

