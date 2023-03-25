Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intellicheck in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Intellicheck Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.