Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 146.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intellicheck by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

