FY2024 EPS Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Raised by Analyst

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DoubleVerify in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

NYSE DV opened at $29.25 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.76.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $269,769.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $42,039.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,694,381 shares of company stock worth $760,364,698 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

