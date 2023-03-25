Brokerages Set Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $67,114.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,795 shares in the company, valued at $167,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,215 shares of company stock worth $378,968. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 4.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,391,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Articles

