RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $598.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 913,465 shares during the period. Column Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after purchasing an additional 103,794 shares during the period.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,072 shares in the company, valued at $902,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

