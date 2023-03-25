HC Wainwright Comments on RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $598.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $32.45.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $532,352. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

