Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUMZ. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zumiez Price Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.62 on Thursday. Zumiez has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $343.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.99.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,602 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 92,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.