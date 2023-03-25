Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ebiquity (LON:EBQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Ebiquity Stock Down 4.8 %

EBQ opened at GBX 50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 49.97. Ebiquity has a twelve month low of GBX 42 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 73.99 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £60.18 million, a P/E ratio of -526.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Ebiquity alerts:

Ebiquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.