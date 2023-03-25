Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zumiez Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $343.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 513,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 490,772 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

