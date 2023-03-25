HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

MLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

MLTX stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $25.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

