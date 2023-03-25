AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. AAR has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAR will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $3,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,798 shares of company stock worth $6,824,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AAR by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AAR by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

