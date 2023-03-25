AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $58.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. AAR has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Insider Transactions at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,798 shares of company stock worth $6,824,213. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327,482 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AAR by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,435,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 326,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,520,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also

