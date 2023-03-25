Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

