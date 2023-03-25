Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN AE opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99. Adams Resources & Energy has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
