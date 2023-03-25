Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

