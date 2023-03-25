Head-To-Head Analysis: Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) & Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) and Creative Medical Technology (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.25% -36.04% Creative Medical Technology N/A -48.25% -46.65%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$58.76 million ($1.96) -4.90 Creative Medical Technology $90,000.00 82.92 $19.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Creative Medical Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Creative Medical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Creative Medical Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aura Biosciences and Creative Medical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 160.42%. Given Aura Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Creative Medical Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technologies, Inc. develops novel regenerative medicine and stem cell technologies. The company was founded on December 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

