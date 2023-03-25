CIBC Raises WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF) Price Target to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTC:WHTCF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %
OTC WHTCF opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.97. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$1.89 and a 12-month high of C$4.50.
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
