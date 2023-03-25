Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.73) to GBX 204 ($2.51) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spirent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Spirent Communications Price Performance

SPMYY opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Spirent Communications Increases Dividend

About Spirent Communications

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%.

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business.

