The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.50.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWGAY opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.