National Bank Financial Trims Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price to C$2.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.10.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.04%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

