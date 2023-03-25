Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($56.99) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

