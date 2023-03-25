Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

CNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NYSE CNK opened at $13.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $599.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,050 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

