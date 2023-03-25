Zacks Small Cap Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kamada in a report released on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Kamada alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Kamada Trading Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -87.38 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.