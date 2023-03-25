Graphite Bio, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Graphite Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.78). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05.

Graphite Bio Stock Up 5.8 %

A number of other analysts have also commented on GRPH. Cowen lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphite Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter worth $57,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

