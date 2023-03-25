Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ANTA Sports Products Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for ANTA Sports Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Trading Up 12.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANTA Sports Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.