FY2023 EPS Estimates for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Raised by Analyst

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

